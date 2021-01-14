Kentucky Humanities announces last installment of “Vote Worthy”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Humanities announced the last installment of “Vote Worthy,” an hour-long radio broadcast that seeks to inform listeners about the upcoming Presidential Inauguration and election topics since November 2020.
Vote Worthy is produced by Kentucky Humanities in partnership with WEKU and distributed to Kentucky’s major public radio stations with support from the Federation of State Humanities Councils and a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
According to Kentucky Humanities, distinguished Election and Voting Scholar and Professor of Law at the University of Kentucky, Joshua A. Douglas and KET’s Public Affairs Managing Producer and Host, Renee Shaw will discuss numerous election and democracy-related questions. Tom Martin, producer and host of Eastern Standard on WEKU, will serve as the moderator.
According to Kentucky Humanities, topics will include redistricting, minority voting, the 2020 election, the Electoral College, and protecting our democracy.
“We are extremely appreciative to the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and the Federation of State Humanities Councils for their continued support of programming that enables important conversations and information exchanges to occur,” said Bill Goodman, Executive Director of Kentucky Humanities. “What we have seen with the 2020 election and what has followed has never happened before in American history and it is important for all of us to have thoughtful, informed, honest, and civil conversations about the democratic process and our government.”
You can listen to Vote Worthy:
01/18/21 at 7 p.m. CST on WKYU-FM 88.9 FM
01/19/21 at noon CST on WKMS-FM 91.3 FM
01/20/21 at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. EST on WEKU-FM 88.9 FM
01/21/21 at 8 p.m. EST on WFPL-FM 89.3 FM
Vote Worthy is funded by the “Why It Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. This initiative explores civic participation as it relates to electoral engagement in a multivocal democracy. “Why It Matters” will provide free humanities programs conducted by the U.S. state and territorial humanities councils to engage the public in collaborative, accessible, and thought-provoking dialogues on the importance of electoral and civic participation.
Kentucky Humanities is a non-profit Kentucky corporation affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities. For information about Kentucky Humanities’ programs and services, including Vote Worthy, click HERE.