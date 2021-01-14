Kentucky First Lady breaks silence, laments impact of hateful climate on kids

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – She’s remained relatively quiet and out of the spotlight, caring for the couple’s two children while her husband has born the brunt of the ‘good, bad and ugly” of the office he’s held for about 13 months.

But Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear spoke out Thursday, lamenting the hate and anger that increasingly is dominated the state and national political landscape.

And while she questions those who have gone as far as to file impeachment papers against her husband, she said the worst part of the painful climate is the impact on children.

“But instead of finding solutions for the most vulnerable among us, some elected leaders are focused on dividing our commonwealth,” she said in the statement. “…Our children need leaders who look after them, not leaders who prioritize their own political wants and needs above our children.”