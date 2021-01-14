Hitachi creating 200 jobs in Berea making electric vehicle motors

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – As Kentucky rebuilds its economy and puts new emphasis on attracting well-paying jobs and industries of the future, Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems America Inc. is establishing a new, 200-job operation in Berea to manufacture motors for electric vehicles.

Leaders of the newly formed Hitachi subsidiary are renovating part of sister-company Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas’ plant at 1150 Mayde Road for the operation.

Electric motor production could begin between April 2022 and March 2023, in part based on the pandemic’s impact. The operation currently employs about 20 people and is expected to grow to approximately 200 in 2023.

“This new venture, along with the jobs and wages it will create, adds true momentum to our economic recovery and points to a bright future as we build a better Kentucky,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “From an automotive workforce and industry perspective, it’s also crucial that Kentucky continues to attract these kinds of forward-looking projects. The auto industry is in a years-long tectonic shift to electric vehicles. Throughout this, we must advance the commonwealth’s role and reputation as a major player in this hugely important economic sector.”

Established in Kentucky in March 2020, Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems America will supply motors on a Tier 1 basis to Honda of America Mfg. Inc.

“We are pleased to establish this new business in Berea, where Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas has forged a robust, ongoing relationship with the local community and state officials over the years,” said Shingo Nakamura, president of Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems America. “The new venture is a critical piece in strengthening Hitachi’s foundation in the fast-growing electric vehicle market and supporting the revitalization of the economy in Kentucky through job creation in response to COVID-19.”

In Kentucky, Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas operates four facilities. Those include two manufacturing plants in Berea making brake and suspension components at 1150 Mayde Road and 301 Mayde Road, and manufacturing and warehousing facilities in Harrodsburg, producing electronic control systems, actuators and fuel system components.

The newly formed Hitachi subsidiary joins more than 500 other automotive suppliers and four automotive assembly plants operating in Kentucky. The state’s geographic position in the middle of the U.S. automotive corridor provides suppliers quick access to dozens of automotive assembly plants within a day’s drive.

Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley said the company fits exactly into the city’s development strategy.

“On behalf of the City of Berea, we extend a hearty welcome to Hitachi Automotive Electric Motor Systems America Inc. We are very pleased that they have chosen our city to be the first location of their newly formed company. One of our goals over the last two years has been to attract state-of-the-art, advanced manufacturing to our city, and Hitachi MS is the perfect partner,” Mayor Fraley said. “We also appreciate the efforts of the Cabinet for Economic Development in working with Hitachi MS and bringing them to Berea. We look forward to a long term working relationship with Hitachi MS.”

Madison County Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor welcomed the new project.

“Madison County is fortunate to have so many wonderful corporate partners, and without a doubt, Hitachi is one of those,” said Judge/Executive Taylor, who also serves as president of the Kentucky Association of Counties. “Hitachi’s commitment to Berea and Madison County has been unwavering. Their decision to expand operations once again highlights the fact that Madison County’s location, quality workforce and community culture make it a great place to grow a business.”

In May 2020, the project’s incentive applications were presented to the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority for consideration. More information is available here.