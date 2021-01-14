Fayette schools seek Equity Council members

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools seeks community members interested in serving on the school board’s Equity Council Committee, which includes five people appointed by the board and four citizens elected by the seated council.

The committee, which will accept nominations Jan. 15-29, needs to fill two community seats whose one-year terms run through December 2021.

As education researchers and advocates, the committee members monitor educational data and operational systems of the school district and advise the Fayette County Board of Education on issues related to equitable access and inclusion, fair processes, and successful outcomes.

The group also lobbies to remove barriers that might keep any child from learning or any staff member from teaching at their highest level.

Nominees must have demonstrated a commitment or contribution to educational excellence and equity, human rights, equal opportunities, and/or seek to create a collaborative learning culture and environment in the schools, district, and community in support of student success for all.

Download the nomination form or stop by the Lexington Public Library for a paper copy. For questions, call (859) 381-4710. Scan and email the completed packet to Darryl D. Thompson by end of business Jan. 29, or mail it to:

Darryl Thompson

c/o Office of Equity, School Support, & Community Engagement

450 Park Place

Lexington, Kentucky 40511