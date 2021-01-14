Couple arrested on child pornography-related charges

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested

Joshua Brandon Lewis, 39, and Dawn Lee Lewis, 43, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

- Advertisement -

The couple were arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspects sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Auburn, Ky., on January 14, 2021. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Mr. Lewis is currently charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and twenty counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. Mrs. Lewis is currently charged with 26 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

These charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison. Mr. Lewis and Mrs. Lewis were lodged in the Logan County Detention Center.

The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations. This support encompasses forensic and investigative components, training and technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education. The ICAC program was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity of predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.