Bridges in Fleming, Mason counties closed as safety precaution

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Two culvert bridges in Fleming and Mason counties will close after an engineering analysis found issues with the structures.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, until repairs are made, the structures will remain closed to all traffic for the public’s safety.
In Fleming County, the bridge on KY 681 (Buchanan Road) will be closed by Friday.
For destinations north of the bridge, all traffic should detour using KY 32, KY 165, US 68 and local county roads to reconnect to Buchanan Road.
In Mason County, the affected bridge is located on Oak Woods Road (CR 1119).
Mason County officials are coordinating its closure and detour, but traffic can use KY 1234, KY 597, and KY 3313 to reroute.