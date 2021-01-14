UPDATE: Latest boil water advisory lifted in Danville

UPDATE…As of 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2021, the boil water advisory for parts of the Danville Water District has been lifted.
ORIGINAL STORY
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A boil water advisory has been issued for 227 West Jefferson and all of West Jefferson, according to the City of Danville.
The city says the advisory was issued following a main break but that no contamination has been reported.
According to the city, residents in the affected area should bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for three minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
For more information, please contact Danville Water Works at 859-238-1241.