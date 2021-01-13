What would you do with lottery winnings? Some Lexingtonians answer.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Have you seen the latest potential lottery winnings? As of Wednesday, the Power Ball now sits at a whopping 550 million dollars. The Mega Millions is even higher – 750 million dollars.

WTVQ went to Red Mile in Lexington and asked a simple, but gut-wrenching question: ‘If you win the lottery but couldn’t spend the money on yourself or on your family, what would you do with it?’

- Advertisement -

“After I picked myself up off the floor, I would probably donate a lot of it to charity,” Debbie Tremba said.

She says it would be a shock, but she knows a lot of people fell on hard times last year and could benefit.

“With everything going on with the COVID, a lot of people could use the extra help, and God’s blessed me all my life so I’m good,” Tremba said.

Orion Brown says he would give the money to a children’s cancer hospital – a donation that would hit close to home because he lost both his cousin and aunt to the disease.

“I would feel great if I could do that,” Brown said. “It’s helping somebody. I would help even if I didn’t have the money. I would find a way. That’s what I do.”

Andrew Hampton says he would donate the money to Lafayette High School’s football team. That’s where he used to play.

Hampton says the money could help struggling students buy what they need and have a great experience like he did.

“I would hope it would just give them the opportunity to learn more,” Hampton said. “Be a better person. Be a little more structured.”

Candice Wilson says she would help people in need. She knows first-hand what it’s like to need help because she was homeless for four years.

“A lot of people just ignored me,” Wilson said.

After several near-death experiences, she says she’s lucky to be alive and wants to pay it forward.

“Whoever wins it, I hope they look out for other people,” Wilson said.

The Power Ball drawing is Wednesday and the Mega Millions drawing is Friday.