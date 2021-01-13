UofL begins distributing CARES Act funding to students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/U of L Public Affairs) –The University of Louisville is disbursing almost $6.3 million of additional financial aid to thousands of qualifying students as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) package passed in late December 2020.

The average award is $592.

“We want to do everything we can to help our students continue their education during these difficult economic times,” said UofL President Neeli Bendapudi. “We have made quick dispersal of these monies a top priority in our continuing effort to support every student’s success.”

Any continuing undergraduate student who completed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and is registered for spring semester classes automatically received an award from these funds.

Graduate and professional students must submit applications for their awards.

UofL received and committed a total of roughly $12.6 million in federal funds for student aid from both CARES Act legislation bills.

Funding from the first Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund was dispersed between May and August of 2020 to more than 3,300 students.