Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez returning next season

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Redshirt sophomore running back Chris Rodriguez had yet to announced his plans for next season. This leading to some Solid Blue fans to worry if the team’s leading rusher would be returning. On Tuesday, C-Rod was on Kentucky Sports Radio and he put the speculation to rest. During his KSR interview Rodriguez saying, “I’m not going anywhere.”

Rodriguez led the Cats with 785 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns despite missing two games. He led the SEC in yards per carry with 6.5. The McDonough, Georgia native had four 100-yard rushing games this season, including three of the final four games for which he was available. The power back was nearly impossible to bring down, going 105 consecutive carries without being tackled for behind the line of scrimmage and gaining positive yardage on 116 of his 119 total attempts. He delivered a career-best 149 yards vs. Vanderbilt on Nov. 14.