Group hopes hand-made patches help bring people together

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Got a creative streak that includes embroidery, needlepoint, and cross stitch, or looking to try it out for the first time?

Then Levitt Amp Berea has something in mind.

The group is inviting community members to stitch one-of-a-kind patches of any size to be swapped and worn by other stitchers in the region. Patches will be swapped based on a short questionnaire completed at sign-up.

Received patches can be put on clothing or bags, perhaps you will see your own piece out in the wild.

Complete the Sign-Up form and the organization will follow up with more information.



It’s all part of the group’s efforts to find unique ways to bring people with similar interests together during the ongoing pandemic.