FCPS superintendent search begins, community members weigh in

LEXINGTON , Ky. (WTVQ) – The search for the next Fayette County Public School superintendent is officially on and it hopes to have the position filled by July. The board met for the first time Monday to discuss the process.

The first step is picking members for the superintendent screening committee and district parent Todd Burus says he wants to be involved.

“I would love to see a superintendent who values having teachers pour-in to students,” Burus said.

Members of Burus’ Facebook group, ‘Let Them Learn Fayette County,’ which has been pushing since last year to get kids back into the classroom, plans to nominate him to the superintendent screening committee. State law only allows one parent to serve on the committee and they can’t work for the district.

“I think that’s a necessary voice, especially given how things have been going for the last year and as parents have been getting more involved,” Burus said.

Burus is a math professor at Eastern Kentucky University and has been in higher education for 15 years. He says he feels qualified to help in the search and hopes the superintendent emphasizes college readiness, which he says is an area of weakness for many incoming students.

“Having a good, core plan for building those basic skills is something that I would like to see,” Burus said.

Shannon Okpebholo is a freshman at Steam Academy.

Before this year, she’d never attended public school or had a superintendent, but she knows what she wants in Fayette County’s next leader.

“Looking for a new superintendent, I would say someone who’s very focused on equality and diversity and who truly loves their job and is invested in their students,” Okpebholo said.

She’s glad the district plans to let students have a voice in the process. She and Burus hope diversity is also part of the process.

“Making sure everyone is at the table and represented is super important – the whole way, top to bottom,” Burus said.

“When there’s more diversity, it shows that there’s more compassion,” Okpebholo said.