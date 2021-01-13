Eagles return to campus for spring semester classes on Jan. 19 

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – After a safe and successful fall 2020 semester, Morehead State is ready to welcome students back to finish the 2020-21 academic year.

Classes for the Spring 2021 semester at MSU begin on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Students who have not registered may do so online at my.moreheadstate.edu. Students should contact their advisors for assistance. Visit www.moreheadstate.edu/registernow for details.

MSU has announced move-in dates for Spring 2021 will be Monday, Jan. 11, through Tuesday, Jan. 19. All students living on campus for the upcoming semester can now log-in to their Housing Self-Service portal and select their return move-in time. For more information on Spring 2021 move-in procedures at MSU, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/move-in or contact the Office of Student Housing at 606-783-2060 or housing@moreheadstate.edu.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the spring semester schedule has been modified. Spring break has been eliminated for Spring 2021 and there will be two non-instructional days where classes will not meet, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, and Tuesday, March 30. Finals week is scheduled for Monday, May 3, through Friday, May 7. For a complete schedule, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/academiccalendar.

As students return to campus, maintaining health and safety is our top priority. Instruction and student life will take place with the precautions that helped MSU complete our semester in Fall 2020. To learn more about the many steps MSU is taking to ensure student safety and health during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/healthyatmsu.

There is still time to apply to become a student at MSU. Visit www.moreheadstate.edu/admissions for more information.