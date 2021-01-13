Dr. Malphrus to be inducted into KY Aviation Hall of Fame

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
9
Source: Morehead State

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Dr. Benjamin K. Malphrus, executive director of the Space Science Center and professor of space science at Morehead State University, will be inducted into the Kentucky Aviation Hall of Fame.

According to Morehead State, Malphrus was instrumental in developing the space systems engineering and astrophysics programs at the university and the construction of MSU’s Space Science Center. Malphrus also served on the National Radio Astronomy Observatory scientific staff, as a visiting scientist at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility and on the faculty of universities including the University of South Carolina and West Virginia University.

- Advertisement -

Morehead State officials also said Malphrus developed a theory of galaxy formation in the late 1990’s that led to the discovery of a previously unknown galaxy, identified as NGC 5291-B, the first known galaxy proved to result from galaxy-galaxy interactions. He contributes to the body of research in interacting galaxies, radio astronomy instrumentation, and space systems design and operation.

Malphrus is part of the 25th Enshrinement class into the Kentucky Aviation Hall of Fame. Also inducted into the Aviation Hall of Fame is MSU alumna Dr. Wilma “Willi” Walker. Last year, Walker and her family established the Walker Family Scholarship Endowment, a scholarship fund to benefit MSU students.

Malphrus and Walker will be recognized at an official hall of fame induction ceremony to be held later this year.

The Kentucky Aviation Hall of Fame has recognized honorees since 1996 for their contributions and achievements in aviation and aerospace. Those honored represent a wide range of military and civilian pilots, scientists, administrators and corporate leaders.

Previous articleNew Fayette COVID cases climb back above 200
Next articleMonticello man says ‘Jesus’ told him to cause fatal crash: KSP citation
mm
Erica Bivens
http://wtvq.com
Erica joins the ABC 36 family as a Co-Anchor of Good Morning Kentucky weekday mornings from 5am-7am with Cody Adams and Good Day Kentucky weekday mornings from 9am to 10am. Erica also anchors News at Midday from 12-12:30pm. She is also a Web and Social Media Content Producer. Erica graduated in three and a half years from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and specialization in Women, Gender and Social Justice. Although she hails from Michigan, Erica has worked as a News Reporter/Sports Anchor for the CBS-affiliate in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Prior to that, she worked for a PBS-affiliate there covering all types of news – even providing live reports for The Weather Channel during her first hurricane. She then moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana and worked as the Weekend Anchor/Reporter at KPLC, the NBC/FOX/CW affiliate. Erica comes to Lexington from the Huntington area where she worked at WSAZ, an NBC/CW affiliate in West Virginia, as a weekday evening anchor covering the tri states of Ohio and Kentucky as well. In addition to her background on TV, Erica has worked in radio, served as the PA announcer for the Class A "Lansing Lugnuts" and hosted Carnival parades in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some of her favorite hobbies include running, reading, hiking, spending time with her husband and taking pictures of their furbabies. Erica is big on community involvement, having served as a board member for Dress for Success, volunteered as a Big with Big Brothers Big Sisters, worked on the Mayor's Armed Forces Commission in Lake Charles and hosted countless events. She hopes you can connect with her on Facebook: EricaBivensTV and on Twitter: @ericabivens or Instagram: erica.bivens. You can also email her at ebivens@wtvq.com. Please send all event inquiries via email. Erica is excited to explore Lexington and the outdoors and - of course - meet all of you!