$375,000 Mare in Foal to Fast Anna leads Wednesday at Keeneland January Horses of All Ages Sale

A total of 255 horses sold Wednesday for $4,378,300, for an average of $17,170 and a median of $7,000.

LEXINGTON, KY (Jan. 13, 2021) – Baccari Bloodstock paid $375,000 for From the Hood, a daughter of Street Sense in foal to Fast Anna, to lead results of Wednesday’s third and penultimate session of the Keeneland January Horses of All Ages Sale.

Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent, consigned From the Hood, a 6-year-old half-sister to champion Folklore, stakes winner Divided Attention and stakes-placed Delightful Quality, dam of undefeated 2020 TVG Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) Presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance and Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (G1) winner Essential Quality.

Taylor Made Sales Agency, agent, was the session’s leading consignor, selling 54 horses for $1,108,800. With its purchase of From the Hood, Baccari Bloodstock was the leading buyer.

Through three days, Keeneland sold 708 horses for $39,793,100, for an average of $56,205 and a median of $20,000.

Today’s session marked the conclusion of the Spry Family Farm Dispersal for which Hill ‘n’ Dale Sales Agency served as agent. The second high seller on Wednesday, purchased by WinStar Farm for $180,000, was the Spry mare Heavenly Sis. A half-sister to Grade 1 winner Instilled Regard, Heavenly Sis is a 5-year-old daughter of Hard Spun out of Enhancing, by Forestry. She is from the family of champion Heavenly Prize and Grade 1 winners Oh What a Windfall and Good Reward and Grade 2 winner Pure Prize.

Another Spry horse to sell Wednesday was Mo Emma, a 4-year-old broodmare prospect by Uncle Mo out of American Cleopatra, by Pioneerof the Nile, a full sister to Triple Crown winner American Pharoah. She sold to Zilli Racing for $120,000.

A total of 41 Spry horses sold at the January Sale for $1,405,900, led by Sand Hill Stables’ purchase of the Maclean’s Music yearling colt Mac’s Prize on Monday for $200,000.

On Wednesday, two daughters of Into Mischief – racing or broodmare prospect Risk Model and broodmare Ten Demerits – sold for $160,000 apiece.

Hidden Brook, agent, purchased Risk Model, a 4-year-old filly consigned by ELiTE, agent. A half-sister to stakes winner Hi Holiday, she is out of the graded stakes-placed Proud Citizen mare Boleyn and from the family of Grade 1 winner Magnificent Lindy.

Trackside Farm acquired Ten Demerits, a 6-year-old daughter of multiple Grade 1 winner Pussycat Doll, by Real Quiet, in foal to Girvin. Hunter Valley Farm, agent, consigned Ten Demerits, a half-sister to Grade 1 winner Aquaphobia from the family of additional Grade 1 winners Hookedonthefeelin and Jimmy Creed.

At $70,000, the session-topping yearling was a colt by Laoban purchased by Rascal Bloodstock. Consigned by Bill Murphy, agent, he is out of Jade, a daughter of Colonel John and from the family of Grade 1 winner Play Fellow.