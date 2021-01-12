UPDATE: St. Claire Healthcare COVID vaccine depleted for this week

UPDATE POSTED 11:15 A.M. TUESDAY, JAN. 12, 2020

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The demand for COVID-19 vaccines had already exceeded St. Claire HealthCare’s allocation for the week.

Anyone who completed the online eligibility questionnaire this morning and meets current eligibility criteria, will receive a phone call from St. Claire’s team to either schedule a vaccination appointment or to notify them they have been placed on a waiting list. Only those who filled out the online eligibility questionnaire will be placed on the waiting list.

We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work diligently to get our limited allocation of vaccines out to those in our community who meet current KDPH criteria as quickly as possible.

As additional vaccines become available, updates will be posted at www.st-claire.org/COVIDvaccine.

ORIGINAL STORY

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – St. Claire HealthCare will be administering 700 doses of the Moderna vaccine by appointment only on Thursday, Jan. 14, and Friday, Jan. 15.

Vaccines are available to residents of St. Claire HealthCare’s 11-county service region who meet the following criteria:

Healthcare worker,

First responder, OR

Age 70 or older

St. Claire’s service region includes Bath, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Lewis, Magoffin, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Rowan, and Wolfe counties.

To complete the eligibility questionnaire and request an appointment, visit www.st-claire.org/GetTheVaccine or call 606.783.7539.

Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine at this time and doses are still available, a member of the St. Claire team will contact to schedule an appointment. Vaccinations will no longer be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.