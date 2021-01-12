Nine more Fayette educators achieve national board certification

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nine Fayette County educators have recently earned their National Board Certification, which is a demonstration of practice as measured against high and rigorous standards. Congratulations to:

Alice Barrette, Tates Creek High School

Karen Botts, Northern Elementary

Elisabeth Darce, Cassidy Elementary

Patricia Fitzpatrick, Tates Creek High School

Mallory Fouts, Garrett Morgan Elementary

Stefanie Hohensee, Northern Elementary

Svitlana Jacobs, Wellington Elementary

Michael Payne, Bryan Station High School

Caryn Ray, Wellington Elementary

These bring the total to 203 throughout Fayette County Public Schools, including six already certified staff who joined the district in the 2020-21 school year:

Jason Arnold, Lafayette High School

Sara Baird, Sandersville Elementary

Hannah Carman, Frederick Douglass High School

Kristen Easterling, Julius Marks Elementary

Kerry Hancock, Virtual Learning Academy

Geoffrey Sprinkle, Leestown Middle School

National Board Certification generally takes one to three years to complete.

To be considered, educators are assessed on portfolios containing classroom videos that reflect their teaching style, student work samples, and documentation of their impact as a teaching professional. Candidates are also tested on knowledge specific to their field.