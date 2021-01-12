Nine more Fayette educators achieve national board certification

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nine Fayette County educators have recently earned their National Board Certification, which is a demonstration of practice as measured against high and rigorous standards. Congratulations to:
- Alice Barrette, Tates Creek High School
- Karen Botts, Northern Elementary
- Elisabeth Darce, Cassidy Elementary
- Patricia Fitzpatrick, Tates Creek High School
- Mallory Fouts, Garrett Morgan Elementary
- Stefanie Hohensee, Northern Elementary
- Svitlana Jacobs, Wellington Elementary
- Michael Payne, Bryan Station High School
- Caryn Ray, Wellington Elementary
These bring the total to 203 throughout Fayette County Public Schools, including six already certified staff who joined the district in the 2020-21 school year:
- Jason Arnold, Lafayette High School
- Sara Baird, Sandersville Elementary
- Hannah Carman, Frederick Douglass High School
- Kristen Easterling, Julius Marks Elementary
- Kerry Hancock, Virtual Learning Academy
- Geoffrey Sprinkle, Leestown Middle School
National Board Certification generally takes one to three years to complete.
To be considered, educators are assessed on portfolios containing classroom videos that reflect their teaching style, student work samples, and documentation of their impact as a teaching professional. Candidates are also tested on knowledge specific to their field.