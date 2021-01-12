Missing 16-year-old Georgetown teen sought

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown authorities and a Scott County family are looking for a 16-year-old missing for five days.

According to Georgetown Police, Skyler Peak was last seen Jan. 7, 2021 at about 2 p.m. in Georgetown. His family says he could be in Lexington or Winchester.

He is described as being about 6-0 tall, weighing between 130 ad 140 pounds with brown eyes and black, slightly wavy hair covering his forehead.

He was last seen wearing a gray zip-up Nike hoodie, blue jeans, solid black Nike shoes, with a solid black backpack. He wears black, square-framed glasses and has a faint scar on his left eyebrow.

Anyone with information is asked to call Georgetown Police at 502-863-7820 or his

parents, Brandy and Matthew Peak, at 859-314-1191.