Lexington native selected as general counsel at UofL

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An attorney with extensive experience at universities and in state government will be the next vice president for legal affairs and general counsel at the University of Louisville.
According to UofL officials, Angela Curry will assume the general counsel position April 1 and will lead in addressing all legal issues involving the university.
“Angela Curry brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the University of Louisville,” said UofL President Neeli Bendapudi. “Her experience in addressing legal, governance and regulatory issues will be of great value to the university’s success. I look forward to having her on our team.”
UofL officials say Curry is currently senior vice president and general counsel for the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.) Foundation, a private, non-profit foundation that safeguards and manages financial resources for the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.). In this position, Curry oversees legal and due diligence matters for domestic and international initiatives. Prior to her position with the Presbyterian Church, she served as chief administrative officer and general counsel for Hussian College.
According to UofL, Curry has advised public and private institutions as general counsel for more than 15 years and directed legal, compliance and human resources departments in Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Pennsylvania and California. Previously, she served as general counsel for Kentucky State University and as attorney and team leader for the Kentucky Public Service Commission.
A native of Lexington, Curry graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Spelman College. She earned her Juris Doctor from the Boston University School of Law.
“The University of Louisville reflects all the vibrancy and complexity of our city, state and nation. The university is uniquely poised to stand at the center of Louisville‘s growth and advancement,” said Curry. “As a native Kentuckian, I am truly honored to serve, and I am beyond excited to be a part of the important work taking place at the University of Louisville.”
Curry will succeed Thomas Hoy, who has served as university counsel since 2018.
- Advertisement -