Landslide blocking KY 801 to thru traffic at Cave Run Lake in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – All lanes of KY 801 near Billy’s Branch at Cave Run Lake in Rowan County are currently blocked by a landslide.

The slide occurred Tuesday morning between mile markers 7.5 and 8 just north of the Billy’s Branch picnic area. Barricades have been placed at the ranger station on the US 60 side of the slide and at the Scott’s Creek Marina boat ramp.

Highway crews are on site for cleanup and will try to get traffic lanes open as soon as possible, but KY 801 could remain closed for three to five days.

Motorists may detour through Morehead using US 60 and KY 519 to access KY 801 for locations up to Scott’s Creek Marina. Message boards have been placed to notify traffic.