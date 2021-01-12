KSP Trooper reassigned after attending rally in Washington, D.C.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Kentucky State Police Trooper has been reassigned while the agency investigates his attendance at last week’s pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C.
KSP would not name the trooper or the post where he works.
The agency says the trooper attended the rally with his family on his own time. KSP says the trooper reported he left the rally and did not go inside the U.S. Capitol, which was stormed by Trump supporters.
State Police released a statement to ABC 36 News:
“The horrific acts that took place last week on sacred national grounds are completely unacceptable. KSP is reviewing the employee’s participation. It is the right thing to do to protect our nation, democracy, agency and all KSP employees. This is the same review process our agency follows any time there is questionable activity involving any law enforcement personnel within our agency.” – Acting Commissioner Philip Burnett, Jr.
