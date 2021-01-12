Former Kentucky baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan passes away

LEXINGTON, Ky, (WTVQ) – On Tuesday, UK Athletics announced former UK basketball and baseball player Ben Jordan has died. He was 22 years old.

We love you, Ben. Your memory will live forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/j7aYZ3uJYc — Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 12, 2021

Our hearts are broken today. Rest easy, @ben3jordan. You will forever be part of us. 💙 pic.twitter.com/n94brIHb1B — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) January 12, 2021

The Olive Hill, KY native came to the University of Kentucky from West Carter High School. While Jordan came to Kentucky to join Nick Mingione’s baseball team, Jordan was called up to be a part of John Calipari’s basketball team last season. With another large roster turnover, Coach Cal and his Cats needed help and Jordan agreed to join the team. Coach Cal released a statement on the passing of Jordan;

“Our hearts are broken today. We learned early this morning that we have lost Ben Jordan. It is difficult for me to express and to put into words what a tragedy it is to lose a young person too early. Ben impacted our team last season in so many ways with his kind heart, his big smile and his wonderful personality. He cared so deeply about this place and it meant so much to him to be a part of this team. We are grieving today over the loss of a teammate and a brother, but Ben will not be forgotten. We ask that everyone keep Ben and his family in their thoughts and prayers during this time as we try to find a way forward. Ben, may you rest in peace.”

Jordan saw time in two games last season for the basketball Cats, but he did most of his damage on the mound for the Bat Cats.

Jordan would redshirt his freshman year in 2018 then take the mound for the Bat Cats in 2019. Jordan appeared in 10 games and would log 8.2 innings, allowing eight hits and seven runs while striking out eight. He made his collegiate debut on Feb. 17 at Austin Peay. There he only allowed one extra-base hit, a double. Jordan also threw a career-high 56 pitches vs. Tennessee on Apr. 19. He also pitched a scoreless inning vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt to close the season. Due to the pandemic, Jordan and the Bat Cats did not take the diamond in 2020.

Kentucky Baseball Head Coach Nick Mingione released a statement as well;

“We are devastated to learn of Ben Jordan’s tragic passing last night. There are no words to express the shock and heartache our team is feeling with the loss of Ben. He was an absolute joy to coach and be around. His coaches, teammates and brothers loved him dearly. His smile, his sense of humor and love for this university will never be forgotten. He will be missed beyond measure. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ben’s family and we will support them in any way we can during this extremely difficult time. We are all hurting and will find a way carry Ben’s legacy forward and keep him in our heart always.”