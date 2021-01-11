Restaurants partner to benefit human trafficking prevention agency

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Human Trafficking Awareness Month takes on a special meaning Tuesday and the community has a chance to make a statement.

With the theme of ‘Drop Off! Fill up! Do Good!,’ the group Natalie’s Sisters, which has its roots in the community for more than 20 years, is partnering with restaurants DV8 Kitchen and Saul Good Restaurant to raise money and needed supplies as part of Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Natalie’s Sisters extends “hope, support, and God’s unconditional love to sexually exploited women in Lexington.”

Customers can have a meal at either restaurant — DV8 Kitchen at 867 S. Broadway between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. or Saul Good Restaurant at 3801 Mall Road between 4 p.m. and closing — and the restaurants will donate 10 percent of proceeds to Natalie’s Sisters.

Customers and others also can drop off a pair of new or gently worn women’s athletic shoes that will benefit women served by the group.

To get more information, contact Natalie’s Sisters Executive Director Jani Lewis at 859-533-5946 or visit www.nataliessisters.org.

