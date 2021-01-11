Fayette’s weekend COVID cases down slightly from last week’s surge; county has first flu case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After days of new coronavirus cases over 300, Fayette County’s latest surge tapered off slightly during the weekend, but health experts aren’t sure whether the numbers are related to the timing or an actual slow down.

Meanwhile, the county also reported its first lab-confirmed flu case.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Monday, the county confirmed 181 new coronavirus cases Saturday and 203 Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 25,625. That followed 238 new cases Friday.

The county also reported one death during the weekend, raising the number of people lost to virus-related causes to 167.

The health department updates the Lexington COVID-19 numbers, with charts and graphs for additional information, Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.

Lexington’s first lab-confirmed case of the flu was reported late last week. Lab-confirmed cases only represent a small fraction of actual flu cases in the community, but not all cases get sent to the state lab for confirmation.