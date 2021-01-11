Carter County man arrested for human trafficking

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Monday that a Carter County man was arrested for human trafficking.

“This investigation and arrest signifies the commitment of law enforcement agencies throughout Kentucky to working collaboratively to investigate and arrest those responsible for human trafficking,” said Attorney General Cameron. “I appreciate the partnership of the Kentucky State Police, the Grayson Police Department, the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, the United States Marshals for the Eastern District, and Carter County Attorney Brian Bayes in this case. January is Human Trafficking Awareness month and is a reminder to us all that trafficking can happen in any community. I urge every Kentuckian to learn more about the signs of human trafficking and how to report it by visiting YourEyesSaveLives.ky.gov.”

On December 1, 2020, the Attorney General’s Office received a complaint of human trafficking in Grayson, Kentucky, involving Gregory Keith Rose, age 57. Detectives with DCI began an investigation and learned that Post 8 of the Kentucky State Police was investigating a similar human trafficking case in Rowan County involving Rose.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, detectives discovered that a 57-year-old Gregory Keith Rose was offering narcotics, alcohol, and money to obtain adults and children for sexual acts. Once there was enough evidence, DCI worked with Carter County Attorney Office to write a criminal complaint so a warrant could be obtained.

According to authorities, on January 8, Rose was charged with one count of promoting human trafficking of a minor less than 18 years of age (Class C felony), one count of unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual acts (Class D Felony), and 20 counts of prostitution (Class B Misdemeanor).