Vaccinations continue for nursing homes, Cedarhurst of Beaumont treats it like a celebration

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – CVS vaccinated residents and staff at Cedarhurst of Beaumont senior living in Lexington Saturday.

60 residents and 34 staff members were vaccinated with Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Chief Wellness Officer for Cedarhurst Living Angela Keeven says 2020 was tough for some many, especially in a nursing home, so the vaccine was welcomed with open arms.

“We’re absolutely thrilled and excited. We’re making the clinic as fun as possible. We’re trying to make this a celebration to the beginning of the end of COVID-19,” Angela Keeven said.

As far allowing visitors again, she says its not clear exactly when they can, but they’re hopeful and excited to be able to open the doors again as soon as it’s safe.