Self-Proclaimed Patriots hold Second Amendment rally in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky, (WTVQ) – On Saturday afternoon, over 200 people traveled to the state’s capital for a second amendment rally.

Following the violence that erupted in the nation’s Capitol earlier this week, people rallying in Frankfort this afternoon told ABC 36 that they were disappointed by the events that unfolded.

“It was upsetting. That being said, I understand what they wanted to do but I don’t think they should’ve broken into the Capitol. If they wanted to go to the Capitol for a photo, then all the power to them but they shouldn’t have fought with the police,” says Ryan Jefferson, a participant of the rally this afternoon and also a witness to the acts of violence that took place in Washing DC this week.

Jefferson tells ABC 36 that when he was at the rally on that day when protesters broke the barriers of the capitol.

According to Jefferson, he did not partake in the storming of the Capitol. Following that event, he tells us that he hopes people like him who rallied today in Frankfort aren’t grouped in with those who acted so violently.

“It was a very small portion of the people that did it. It was maybe 5,000 out of a million people. They shouldn’t be putting everyone into one basket that’s not how this country works,” says Jefferson.

“There’s a lot of emotion right now and we just want to express to our elected officials that we are listening that we are paying attention and we want them to pay attention to us,” says Earl Harrington, another attendee of the rally today.

Harrington also tells ABC 36 that he believes these rallies are not a place of violence.

“That’s not what these rallies are about, we just want to show people that we can come together and be peaceful,” says Harrington.