UPDATE: Wanted murder suspect in Laurel County arrested

–UPDATE: 1/9/2021 —

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel county sheriff’s office says a wanted man was arrested in connection to a murder investigation.

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday. They say deputies followed leads to find and arrest Freddy Wayne Scalf jr. just north of London.

Investigators say Scalf is accused of complicity to commit murder following the murder of a 32-year-old from Dec. 20, 2020.

Two others have also been arrested in the murder investigation.

Authorities say a $500 cash reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

–UPDATE: 1/7/2021 —

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is hoping a cash reward will lead them to a man wanted in connection to murder.

According to deputies, Freddy Scalf Junior was involved in the murder of Jeremy Caldwell.

— ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 1/4/2021–

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Authorities in Laurel County are searching for a third person they say is connected to a murder last month.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for 28-year old Freddy Scalf Jr.

Scalf is believed to be involved in the murder of 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell.

Caldwell was found dead in the parking lot of a business near London on December 20th.

According to deputies, Robert Gray and Ashley Lewis have been arrested and charged in the murder.

Gray was arrested three days after the murder. Lewis was arrested last week.