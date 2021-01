FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear says the positivity rate is the highest its ever reached since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the governor, it’s at 12.32 percent.

- Advertisement -

As of Saturday, there’s 4,240 newly cases, marking another grim milestone in Kentucky, the state’s total number of cases over the 300,000 mark.

The governor also reporting 20 new deaths, raising the total number of people who have died from the virus since march to 2,876.