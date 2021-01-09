People forced to find temporary place to stay after house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fire damaged a home in Lexington Friday night, forcing the people who live there to temporarily find somewhere else to stay, according to the Lexington Fire Department.
Firefighters say the call came in just after 10:00 p.m. for a house fire in the 100 block of Ashton Drive.
When firefighters arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the home, according to the fire department.
Firefighters were quickly able to get the fire under control, but due to the extent of the damage, the American Red Cross was called-in to help the people who live in the house find somewhere else to stay.
No injuries were reported, according to firefighters.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
