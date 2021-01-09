Morehead State makes it three-straight in OVC play in 56-55 win

Freshman Johni Broome missed a game and played sparingly in the previous contest against Tennessee Tech. But the 6-10 Florida native showed little rust Saturday as the three-time OVC Freshman of the Week produced 14 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks to pace the Morehead State men's basketball team to a 56-55 edging of Jacksonville State at Johnson Arena.

MOREHEAD, Ky. (MSU Athletics) – Freshman Johni Broome missed a game and played sparingly in the previous contest against Tennessee Tech. But the 6-10 Florida native showed little rust Saturday as the three-time OVC Freshman of the Week produced 14 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks to pace the Morehead State men’s basketball team to a 56-55 edging of Jacksonville State at Johnson Arena.

The Eagles (7-6/4-2 OVC) survived a late charge from the Gamecocks after leading by double digits (7-4/3-2 OVC) as they won over JSU at home for the first time in five tries. The victory also halted an overall seven-game unsuccessful streak against JSU.

Junior guard DeVon Cooper added 11 points, his team-high 10th double-figure output this season, while sophomore guard Ta’Lon Cooper contributed eight points. He nailed two crucial three-pointers on back-to-back possessions midway through the second half to push the home team’s lead out to double-digits.

KEY MOMENTS

– Leading 29-26 at the half, Morehead State shot out of the gate in the final half with a 10-2 run. Junior forward LJ Bryan sank a bucket at the 14:48 mark for a 39-28, MSU’s largest margin in front all night.

– JSU had trimmed the deficit to just four, but Ta’lon Cooper buried a three-ball at the 6:55 mark to make it 49-42. After a quick missed three by the Gamecocks, Cooper knocked down the second triple to catapult the Eagles into a 52-42 cushion.

– Broome’s bucket at 5:40 made it 54-44, but that was the last field goal the Eagles managed to hit.

– JSU fought back to cut the Eagle lead all the way to one (56-55) with 1:33 to play.

– With 42 ticks left, Broome blocked a shot attempt by JSU’s Darian Adams and forced the ball off him out of bounds to give it back to his team.

– KJ Hunt misfired on a shot attempt as the shot clock went down with six seconds left. JSU corralled the rebound, but Adams’ game-winning three fell awry.

– The Eagles led by 10 twice in the first half (22-12 and 24-14).

KEY STATS

– Broome’s double-double was the third of his young career.

– Morehead State limited its third straight opponent to less than 60 points while holding JSU to 33 percent from the field. The three wins in the New Year have all featured the opponent field goal accuracy at less than 37 percent.

– The game featured the OVC’s top two teams in rebounding margin. Morehead State won the rebound battle 41-35.

– Morehead State scored 26 points in the paint, marking the 12th game where the Eagles have scored at least 20 paint points.

– The Eagles were 23-of-57 for 40 percent shooting accuracy.

– MSU blocked 10 shots. The Eagles lead the OVC in total blocked shots.

– Jalen Finch and Brandon Huffman led JSU with 13 points each. Huffman had a double-double with 10 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Morehead State will hit the road next week to Illinois. The first leg of the Land Of Lincoln trek comes at Eastern Illinois Thursday night. Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPNU.