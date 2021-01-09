KBC offers donor incentives during National Blood Donor Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – To celebrate National Blood Donor Month, the Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) is offering a free limited-edition KBC hoodie through January 24, while supplies last.
All blood donations made through February 28 will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. People who test positive could be recruited to donate convalescent plasma to help treat patients battling the coronavirus, according to KBC.
There is also a blood drive scheduled January 20 from 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse at 3030 Lakecrest Circle in Beaumont in Lexington. Donors at the KBC Bloodmobile will receive a coupon for a free appetizer and will be entered for a chance to win a free dinner for two at the restaurant, according to KBC.
Blood donors must be 17-years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110-pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements.
Sixteen-year old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found here.
To schedule a donation, click here or call 1-800-775-2522.
