Electrical house fire causes family to find another place to stay

Chelsea Smith
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – An electrical fire left a family finding another place to stay Saturday evening, according to Nicholasville Fire department.

They said the fire started just before 9 PM on Bell Place, just off of Highway 27.

Firefighters said no one was hurt. The home doesn’t have major structural damage, only some damage to the ceiling. The power had to be cut to prevent further damage, do the family of three couldn’t stay at their home over night.

