Three agricultural loans approved for Marion, Fulton, and Harrison Counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corp. (KAFC) approved $339,375 in three agricultural loans at its board meeting Friday.

“This month the KAFC approved loans that support some of our largest agricultural commodities in poultry, beef, and grain production,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation’s impact on Kentucky agriculture is already off to a great start in 2021 and we are excited to see what this year has to offer.”

A $30,000 loan will go to Marion County to build a 33,000 bushel grain bin.

Fulton County will receive $250,000 and Harrison County will receive $59,375 for two Beginning Farmer loans. The loans can be used to help new farmers buy several things to get started, including livestock, equipment, or agriculture facilities.

For more information on the programs offered by the KAFC, contact Ali Hulett, loan programs manager, at 502-782-1760 or visit the KAFC webpage at kafc.ky.gov.