Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots up to nearly a billion dollars combined

KENTUCKY. (WTVQ/KY LOTTERY) – The combined jackpots of Mega Millions and Powerball offer players a chance at $990 million for this Friday and Saturday’s drawings, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

The jackpot for Mega Millions Friday night is an estimated $520 million with a cash option amount of $383.4 million.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night is an estimated $470 million with a cash option amount of $362.7 million, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

The estimated $520 million Mega Millions jackpot is the 8th largest in Mega Millions history and the $470 million Powerball jackpot is the 10th largest jackpot in Powerball history.

This is the highest the combined jackpots have been since October 2018.

Tickets for tonight’s $520 million Mega Millions drawing are just $2 each.

The drawings take place at 10:58 p.m. ET/9:58 p.m. CT on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Tickets for Saturday’s $470 million Powerball jackpot are $2 each. The drawings take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:58 p.m. ET/9:58 p.m. CT.