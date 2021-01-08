Mayor’s Mobile Testing Program moves to Red Mile in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Mayor’s Mobile Testing Program is moving to The Red Mile next week.

Testing will also be available at at Bluegrass Community & Technical College Newtown Pike Campus, Kroger Field Blue Lot, and Easter Seals Cardinal Hill Richmond Road location.

“We all share the hope the COVID-19 vaccine brings. Unfortunately, Lexington has had over 25,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 10 months. Until it’s our turn to be vaccinated, we must practice public health guidelines and continue to be tested,” Mayor Gorton said.

Testing at the Red Mile will be available 9 a.m.-4 p.m., January 14-16 at 1200 Red Mile Road. Tests are free and available without an appointment.

The city says the program has given over 20,000 tests in 85 testing days. Results are generally available within 24-48 hours.

“Free, drive-up testing will be available 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at Easter Seals Cardinal Hill, 1900 Richmond Road. No appointment is necessary.

Testing is also available at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 500 Newtown Pike. Testing is available 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary.

There is additional drive-up testing available 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at Southland Christian Church, 2349 Richmond Road. No appointment is necessary.

Testing is available, with an appointment, at 1350 Bull Lea Road and in the Blue Lot of Kroger Field (enter off Alumni Drive). Free drive-thru testing is available from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., seven days a week. Appointments are required and can be made by visiting lexington.wildhealth.com.

Find full details of COVID-19 information, including testing options, by visiting www.lexingtonky.gov/COVID-19.”

