KY sees third-highest day for new COVID-19 cases; New vaccine roll-out goal

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear said Kentucky is seeing a “real significant increase” of COVID-19 cases, announcing the state’s third highest day for new cases Friday.

Beshear said there are 4,750 new cases and the positivity rate is now 11.93% He said there are 13 new deaths, including an 88-year-old woman in Fayette County. That brings the death toll in the state to 2,856.

“Please, please take care of yourself and protect yourself and do not go out unmasked and expose other people,” Beshear said. “That is a reckless disregard for human life.”

Beshear announced there are 723 staff members and 1,172 long term care residents currently infected. There are been 2,016 deaths at those facilities.

The governor called on those who traveled over the holidays to get tested as soon as possible. He pointed to White House data showing Kentucky ranks 19th in the country for its high positivity rate. On the brighter side, Beshear said White House data shows the state rates 41st in the country for deaths.

Kentucky’s Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Steven Stack, again went over the phased vaccine roll-out plan. He added a new goal for vaccine providers: use 90-percent of all vaccine within 7 days. He says vaccine that stays refrigerated for longer than that is of no use to anyone. He also cited skepticism in the vaccine as a concern.

“A willing arm is a ready arm to receive the vaccine,” Stack said. “Use the vaccine. Give the vaccine. Do you very best to target and to reach the highest risk individuals as defined in the phasing, but at the end of the day, every week you should use all the vaccine you received to the best of your ability.”

Stack said there are 33 locations to get vaccinated and encourages those in Phase 1 to make an appointment.

Beshear also addressed legislation having to do with the pandemic. He again called House Bill 1, which has now advanced to the Senate, unconstitutional. The bill would prevent Beshear from shutting down businesses or schools as long as they are in compliance with CDC guidelines.

Beshear says the bill is too confusing because he says CDC guidance changed quickly, and is not specific to Kentucky. He says CDC guidance could even place more restrictions on businesses and schools than are already in place.

“This bill would not only bring in a set of often time conflicting, sometimes vague, but in many times very strict guidance that could be debilitating for things that we can do safely, but also prevents us from providing clear advice and having the flexibility we need to address a virus that just mutated,” Beshear said.

The governor says bill would require paid sick leave become law. It is now guidance from the CDC. He also refutes claims from Republican lawmakers that he hasn’t consulted them on his executive orders, pointing to 40 committee meetings and 30 hours of testimony.

Amy Cubbage, general counselor to the governor, provided updates on unemployment in the state. She says there are now only 90,000 claims backlogged out of a total of 1.5 million claims. However, Cubbage says she believes 60,000 of those claims are fraudulent.

She repeated Beshear’s stimulus payment announcement that he made Thursday night. There are two types of payments – the first provide 1,000 dollars to people who filed claims from March 4 – October 31 and those claims haven’t gotten resolved.

The second type of payment will go to those who applied for the 400-dollar FEMA Assistance in the summer, but never received payment because their state unemployment benefit was too low. That will be 400 dollars.

Beshear says this payment will come from CARES Act money and does not require approval. He says Kentuckians can expect to see this payment in the next week.

Beshear again condemned the attack at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, calling it an act of terror and all who took part, terrorists.