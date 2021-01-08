Gov. Beshear proposes “Better Kentucky Budget”

FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ) – On Thursday night, Governor Andy bBshear proposed a quick infusion of aid into the state’s pandemic-battered economy. He says he wants to enhance education and fix the state’s unemployment system. His 12-billion dollar proposed budget doesn’t have any cuts or new taxes. it was revealed tonight in Beshear’s state of the commonwealth address, which took place virtually because of the pandemic.

The Governor says his proposed budget is based on three categories, relief for those who are struggling financially during the pandemic, prioritizing programs like education and health, and investing in the state to pull it ahead of others coming out of the pandemic.

“We’ve produced two balanced budgets during this pandemic and I’m pleased to report with a better budget forecast than was initially anticipated. We have over 600 million dollars in one-time money available to invest in our future that money comes from cares act funding and unexpected revenue. it’ll go toward relieving some of the financial burdens of covid-19, says Governor Beshear.

Included in this budget is almost $50 million to fix the state’s outdated unemployment insurance technology that became a national embarrassment at the beginning of the pandemic. It would also mean $1,000 checks to about 24,000 unemployed Kentuckians who have been waiting at least two months to receive money.

“Today I’m authorizing 48 million dollars in CARES Act funding to go to those who have been waiting too long to receive unemployment benefits,” says Beshear.

Pillar Two is all about prioritizing peoples’ health and education.

teachers and school staff would get $1,000 raises plus money to improve facilities.

“Kentucky’s great educators and school staff have had to overcome incredible challenges this year quickly adjusting to online instruction and making sure our children were fed even when they weren’t in the classroom,” says Beshear.

$12 million alone would go to local health departments, which have proved so vital during the pandemic.

“We’re investing in our families by increasing the number of slots available in the Michelle P Medicaid waivers..we’re fully funding Medicaid and we are adding 76 social workers for child protective services,” says Beshear.

Pillar Three is what Beshear says will make bold investments for the state’s future, which includes the rebuilding of schools

“Too many of Kentucky schools are crumbling and are in dire need of repair..some date as far back at 1930. so my budget calls for 100 million dollars in additional one-time money to help rebuild and repair Kentucky schools,” says Beshear.

The Governor believes the time to act is now to ensure a brighter 2021.

“For this, we need the courage to make bold investments in our people and our future it cannot wait,” urges Beshear.

While 2021 wouldn’t normally be a budget year, the economic uncertainty of Covid-19 led the general assembly to pass a one-year budget in place of the usual two-year spending plan in the last session. This is why a new one-year budget is needed.