Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Golden Alert was issued Thursday night for a missing Lexington woman who has a mental illness and requires medication, according to Lexington Police.
Police say 55-year old Deanna Norvell was last seen Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 5, when she left her home in the Crosby Drive area. She was reported missing on Thursday, according to police.
Investigators say when she left home she was driving a 2014 gray KIA Forte with Kentucky license plate 496-TKF.
She is approximately 5’8″ and 200-pounds, according to police.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark blue jackets and white shoes, according to investigators.
Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Lexington Police at 859-258-3600.