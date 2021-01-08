Fired detective connected to Breonna Taylor case appealing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A recently fired detective connected to the Breonna Taylor case is appealing his termination.

Former detective Joshua Jaynes has filed a request to have his termination reviewed by the Louisville Metro Police Merit Board.

In his appeal, his attorney says the interim police chief made the decisions to fire Jaynes before the professional standards unit investigation was completed.

He says that violates his rights to due process.

Jaynes, along with detective Myles Cosgrove were fired Tuesday.

Jaynes is the officer who secured the search warrant for the raid on Taylor’s apartment.

The department says he violated policy for truthfulness and search warrant preparation.