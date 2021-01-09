Fayette County constable, two deputies charged over use of blue lights

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Fayette County constable and two of his deputies are accused of using blue lights on their cars after city officials repeatedly warned them not to do so, according to a report in the Lexington Herald-Leader.
The report says Fayette County Constable District 1 Wade McNabb and Deputy Constables Tony Coffey and Danny Prather pleaded not guilty to multiple counts each of prohibited use of blue lights on vehicles.
Constables can’t use blue lights on vehicles unless a fiscal court, or in Lexington’s case, the Urban County Council, permits constables to do so, according to the report.
Citing court records, the Herald-Leader reports McNabb, Coffey and others filed a civil lawsuit challenging the city’s authority to regulate lights on constable vehicles. The case was dismissed in Fayette Circuit Court, according to the newspaper. The constables appealed the dismissal to the state Court of Appeals, which is pending, according to the report.
The next hearing in McNabb, Coffey and Prather’s case in Lexington is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2021, according to the report.
