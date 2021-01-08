A third COVID-19 vaccine could be available in Kentucky next month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A third coronavirus vaccine could be available as early as late February, according to participants in the Johnson & Johnson clinical trials.
UK HealthCare, Baptist Health Lexington and Norton Healthcare in Louisville are among the health care centers involved in the Johnson & Johnson trials. The J&J vaccine has been called a potential “game changer” in the fight against COVID-19.
According to J&J, the next step is to review the efficacy and safety data from the trial. Trial participants are being told the company will likely apply for vaccine approval late this month. Based on the vaccine review process, the vaccine, if approved, could be in use by late February.
Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine does not require two doses or storage at extreme temperatures.
While J&J says it feels confident in its one-dose vaccine, the company has started an ENSEMBLE 2 study which will give participants two doses of the vaccine spaced two months apart to see if a second dose might provide greater or longer protection.
