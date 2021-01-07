State releases county unemployment data for November 2020

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, unemployment rates rose in 104 Kentucky counties between November 2019 and November 2020.

They say Todd County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.4 percent. It was followed by Oldham County, 3.5 percent; Henry and Logan counties, 3.6 percent each; Carlisle, Cumberland, Green, Shelby, Washington and Woodford counties, 3.8 percent each.

- Advertisement -

According to officials, Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 13.9 percent. It was followed by Harlan County, 10.5 percent; Letcher County, 8.8 percent; Leslie County, 8.6 percent; Martin County, 8.4 percent; Floyd County, 8 percent; Knott County, 7.9 percent; Breathitt and Johnson counties, 7.8 percent each; and Perry County, 7.7 percent.

According to Kentucky Center for Statistics, Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 5.1 percent for November 2020, and 6.4 percent for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was released on Dec. 17, 2020, and can be viewed at https://kentucky.gov/Pages/Activity-stream.aspx?n=EducationCabinet&prId=461. In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at https://www.bls.gov/cps/cps_htgm.htm#why.