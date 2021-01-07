Senate GOP leader on challenging election

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) – Following a historic election in Georgia where two Republican Senate incumbents have been defeated in close runoff races, two Democrats, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, will now represent the peach state.
The results give Democrats the majority vote.
- Advertisement -
The election also dealing a devastating blow to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, effectively sending him back to the minority.
Despite that, McConnell spoke out Wednesday before the riots at the U.S. Capitol, urging his fellow Republicans to abandon their effort to overrule President-Elect Biden’s election victory.
For McConnell, it’s a direct rebuke of defeated President Donald Trump. McConnell also asserting the GOP drive against Biden threatened the Democratic foundations of the country.
“It would be unfair and wrong to disenfranchise disenfranchise American voters and overrule the courts and the States on this extraordinarily basis. And I will not pretend such a vote would be a harmless protest gesture while relying on others to do the right thing,” said McConnell.
The statement is the latest instance of McConnell taking on Trump, in Trump’s final days in office.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.