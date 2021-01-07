Senate GOP leader on challenging election

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
53

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) – Following a historic election in Georgia where two Republican Senate incumbents have been defeated in close runoff races, two Democrats, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, will now represent the peach state.

The results give Democrats the majority vote.

- Advertisement -

The election also dealing a devastating blow to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, effectively sending him back to the minority.

Despite that, McConnell spoke out Wednesday before the riots at the U.S. Capitol, urging his fellow Republicans to abandon their effort to overrule President-Elect Biden’s election victory.

For McConnell, it’s a direct rebuke of defeated President Donald Trump. McConnell also asserting the GOP drive against Biden threatened the Democratic foundations of the country.

“It would be unfair and wrong to disenfranchise disenfranchise American voters and overrule the courts and the States on this extraordinarily basis. And I will not pretend such a vote would be a harmless protest gesture while relying on others to do the right thing,” said McConnell.

The statement is the latest instance of McConnell taking on Trump, in Trump’s final days in office.

Previous articleLottery fever as two jackpots swell to almost half a billion each
Next articleBall Corp. to create 200 jobs in Bowling Green with new facility
mm
Erica Bivens
http://wtvq.com
Erica joins the ABC 36 family as a Co-Anchor of Good Morning Kentucky weekday mornings from 5am-7am with Cody Adams and Good Day Kentucky weekday mornings from 9am to 10am. Erica also anchors News at Midday from 12-12:30pm. She is also a Web and Social Media Content Producer. Erica graduated in three and a half years from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and specialization in Women, Gender and Social Justice. Although she hails from Michigan, Erica has worked as a News Reporter/Sports Anchor for the CBS-affiliate in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Prior to that, she worked for a PBS-affiliate there covering all types of news – even providing live reports for The Weather Channel during her first hurricane. She then moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana and worked as the Weekend Anchor/Reporter at KPLC, the NBC/FOX/CW affiliate. Erica comes to Lexington from the Huntington area where she worked at WSAZ, an NBC/CW affiliate in West Virginia, as a weekday evening anchor covering the tri states of Ohio and Kentucky as well. In addition to her background on TV, Erica has worked in radio, served as the PA announcer for the Class A "Lansing Lugnuts" and hosted Carnival parades in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some of her favorite hobbies include running, reading, hiking, spending time with her husband and taking pictures of their furbabies. Erica is big on community involvement, having served as a board member for Dress for Success, volunteered as a Big with Big Brothers Big Sisters, worked on the Mayor's Armed Forces Commission in Lake Charles and hosted countless events. She hopes you can connect with her on Facebook: EricaBivensTV and on Twitter: @ericabivens or Instagram: erica.bivens. You can also email her at ebivens@wtvq.com. Please send all event inquiries via email. Erica is excited to explore Lexington and the outdoors and - of course - meet all of you!