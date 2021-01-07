Morehead State University announces Spring 2021 move-in dates 

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/MSU) – Morehead State University has announced move-in dates for Spring 2021.

According to the university, the dates are Monday, Jan. 11, through Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Spring 2021 move-in will be slightly different from years past.

All residents must schedule a time for their arrival to limit crowds and person-to-person interactions during their return, according to MSU.

They say arriving before the scheduled time is not allowed and may result in additional charges for improper check-in or referral for student conduct sanctioning.

Move-in assistance should be limited to one person (in addition to the student).

According to the university, students should not move-in if they or a member of their party feels ill or is exhibiting symptoms, but should contact the Office of Student Housing to reschedule.

For more information on Spring 2021 move-in procedures at MSU, contact the Office of Student Housing at 606-783-2060, housing@moreheadstate.edu or visit www.moreheadstate.edu/move-in.