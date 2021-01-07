Lottery fever as two jackpots swell to almost half a billion each

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lottery fever is taking over the country as two jackpots swell to almost half a billion dollars each.
No one won Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, which leads to Saturday’s jackpot jumping to at least $470 million. Officials say this jackpot is the highest its been since March 2019.
There’s also still no winner in the Mega Millions lottery. That jackpot now $490 million and growing, with the drawing set for Friday.
Players can purchase tickets at any Kentucky Lottery retailer or online, HERE.