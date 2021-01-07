Lawmakers adjust legislative session calendar

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky General Assembly adjusted its calendar to continue work on pending issues before beginning a January recess several days later than originally planned, according to the Legislative Research Commission (LRC).
Under the revised schedule, lawmakers added January 9, 11, 12, and 13 to the days on which the Senate and House will convene. After that, lawmakers will be in recess until the second part of the 2021 legislative session begins on Feb. 2.
The LRC says any further adjustments to the 2021 Regular Session Calendar will be agreed upon and announced when the General Assembly reconvenes on February 2.
