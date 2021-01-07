KYTC pre-treated some bridges and overpasses

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/KYTC) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists that some state road crews were busy Thursday pre-treating bridges, overpasses.
According to the KTC, the pre-treatment of “salt brine” helps to melt and prevent ice from forming on road surfaces. The “salt-brine” is a salt water type treatment. This procedure is a very low cost pro-active approach to address roadway safety concerns.
They say be prepared for possible slick areas for the Friday morning commute.
Black ice can form on previously treated areas. Bridges, overpasses, and ramps typically freeze before surface-level roadways. Low temperatures can create black ice on wet pavement.
The counties KYTC treated are Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties.