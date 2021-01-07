UPDATE: Four people charged in death of Franklin County man in 2019

Update: January 7, 2021:
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two teenagers and another man were charged with murder Thursday in connection to the death of an elderly Franklin County man in 2019, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say 37-year old Samuel Payne, of Frankfort; 19-year old Damaja Hardy, of Simpsonville; and 19-year old Kendrick Bixler, of Lawrenceburg, were each charged with one count of murder in the death of 73-year old Ronald Thornton.
KSP says Thornton was found critically injured in his home on Pea Ridge Road on October 1, 2019. He later died from his injuries.
State Police say Payne and Bixler were lodged in the Franklin County Detention Center while Hardy was in the Shelby County Detention Center.
A fourth person, a juvenile, was charged with murder in the case in November 2019, according to investigators.
The case remains under investigation by KSP Post 12 Detective Keith Howard.
The Story Below is from Nov. 27, 2020:
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say a juvenile is charged in an ongoing murder investigation in Franklin County.
The investigation began in early October when officers say 73-year-old Ronald Thornton died from injuries apparently suffered in his home off Pea Ridge Road.
State Police say they initially responded to a 911 hang-up call from the home, and found Thornton in critical condition when they arrived.
KSP says the suspect is in a juvenile detention center. Because the suspect is a juvenile, no name was released.