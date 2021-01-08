Kentucky House approves abortion legislation involving AG

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
2

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Kentucky House has approved abortion legislation involving the Attorney General.

A 75-18 vote passes House Bill Two (HB 2), which would allow the Attorney General to seek penalties against abortion clinics that don’t follow the law or regulatory requirements.

- Advertisement -

“This legislature values the sanctity of human life, and we will do everything we can to give a voice to those who cannot speak for themselves. By giving the Attorney General more authority, we are one step closer to ensuring there are people in place to protect unborn children’s rights,” bill sponsor Representative Joseph Fischer of Ft. Thomas said.

“It is my duty to uphold and enforce Kentucky’s laws, and I appreciate the commitment of House Leadership and Representative Fischer to moving legislation forward that is consistent with this responsibility and will allow us to seek penalties against abortion providers if they violate the law,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Abortion providers should not receive special treatment, and this bill will ensure we can take the necessary actions to hold them accountable if the law is broken.”

HB 2 will move to the Senate for consideration. You can view the legislation here.

Pro choice advocates rallied on the first day of the legislative session. They spoke out then against the legislation.

“The Kentucky Supermajority is diverting precious government resources away from the COVID-19 pandemic so they can pass dangerous anti-abortion legislation without public input that would have lasting effects in the commonwealth,” said Tamarra Wieder, PPAIK Kentucky State Director. “The cynical move of the Republican Supermajority to strip power from the administration, in particular the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, and place health care decisions under someone without a medical background is a dangerous game to play with people who are already trying to survive the economic, social and racial issues compounded by COVID-19.”

Previous articleKYTC pre-treated some bridges and overpasses
mm
Veronica Jean Seltzer
Veronica Jean Seltzer joins ABC 36 as Anchor/Reporter. On most weekdays, you will see her reporting the news. VJ hails from a small horse farm outside New York City and most recently comes from South Bend, Indiana where she reported for the CBS and Fox affiliates. VJ holds a Master of Science in Journalism degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University. Her passion for journalism runs deep. It began as she studied graffiti as an ancient form of communication in Athens, Greece. While a student journalist in Morocco, she learned her most important journalistic lesson: good stories are about people. VJ loves life in and around Lexington. She feels most at home among horses and a diverse community of fascinating people. She enjoys reporting during the week and on the weekend she strives to bring her neighbors the news that matters most to them. VJ enjoys going to neighborhood events, exploring, horseback riding, skiing, sailing, and good movies. Look for her out and about in the community! VJ invites you to reach out to her with story ideas or just to say hello! Find her on Facebook at Veronica Jean Seltzer ABC 36, tweet her @VJS_ABC36, or email her at VSeltzer@wtvq.com. She looks forward to hearing from you!