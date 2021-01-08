Kentucky House approves abortion legislation involving AG

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Kentucky House has approved abortion legislation involving the Attorney General.

A 75-18 vote passes House Bill Two (HB 2), which would allow the Attorney General to seek penalties against abortion clinics that don’t follow the law or regulatory requirements.

- Advertisement -

“This legislature values the sanctity of human life, and we will do everything we can to give a voice to those who cannot speak for themselves. By giving the Attorney General more authority, we are one step closer to ensuring there are people in place to protect unborn children’s rights,” bill sponsor Representative Joseph Fischer of Ft. Thomas said.

“It is my duty to uphold and enforce Kentucky’s laws, and I appreciate the commitment of House Leadership and Representative Fischer to moving legislation forward that is consistent with this responsibility and will allow us to seek penalties against abortion providers if they violate the law,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Abortion providers should not receive special treatment, and this bill will ensure we can take the necessary actions to hold them accountable if the law is broken.”

HB 2 will move to the Senate for consideration. You can view the legislation here.

Pro choice advocates rallied on the first day of the legislative session. They spoke out then against the legislation.

“The Kentucky Supermajority is diverting precious government resources away from the COVID-19 pandemic so they can pass dangerous anti-abortion legislation without public input that would have lasting effects in the commonwealth,” said Tamarra Wieder, PPAIK Kentucky State Director. “The cynical move of the Republican Supermajority to strip power from the administration, in particular the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, and place health care decisions under someone without a medical background is a dangerous game to play with people who are already trying to survive the economic, social and racial issues compounded by COVID-19.”